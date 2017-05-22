Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock believes Kagiso Rabada has matured in his role at international level and could become the complete fast bowler.

Rabada is currently with the Proteas in England ahead of a long tour, which includes the Champions Trophy starting next month, followed by a four-match Test series against the hosts.

With Dale Steyn injured and set to miss the entire tour to the UK, the Proteas will be looking to the 21-year-old Rabada to lead their attack in both white and red ball cricket.

ALSO READ: Proteas still top ODI rankings ahead of England series

Pollock, who himself was a former seamer and still holds the record for the most wickets in Test cricket for South Africa with 421 in 108 matches, is looking forward to how the young speedster does with the duke ball that is used in England.

In quotes published on Sky Sports, Pollock said of Rabada: “He’s been a real find for us and he has definitely matured into his role at international level.

“If he continues to develop at the same rate in all formats he could become the complete bowler for South Africa.

“He’s still very young and has so much time ahead of him – I think we tend to forget that about him – but I’m really looking forward to seeing how he goes in England, in particular with the Duke ball.”

Pollock added: “Any fast bowler with the energy to bowl consistently at 140km/h-plus (87mph) is a useful component of any side but he’s now got a little experience of playing county cricket behind him after last summer’s spell at Kent so he’ll have a better understanding of the conditions.

“For a young man he’s already had to shoulder an awful lot of responsibility when injury has affected Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.

“With Steyn ruled out of the tour and Kyle Abbott no longer available, it’s important that Rabada does well and he, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander make a very decent trio.”