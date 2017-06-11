AB de Villiers believes he is still the man that can lead South Africa to a global title despite being knocked out of the Champions Trophy at the group stages on Sunday.

The Proteas, who came into the tournament as the number-one ranked side in world cricket, lost to India by eight wickets at the Oval to kiss their Champions Trophy hopes goodbye.

It was not just the defeat but the manner in which the Proteas folded under pressure that brought back memories of previous failed attempts at ICC events.

South Africa, after being sent in to bat, were sitting comfortably on 140/2 in the 25th over but then proceeded to lose their last eight wickets for 51 runs to be 191 all out.

The Asian team comfortably chased down the target, losing only two wickets, with their skipper Virat Kohli leading the way with an unbeaten half-century.

Besides being the number one ranked side, the Proteas also went on a record unbeaten winning steak in the months leading up to the tournament, beating Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand in ODI series.

However, most of those victories were achieved under Test skipper Faf du Plessis while De Villiers was out injured and there has been a lot of support for the former to permanently take over the captaincy especially since the De Villiers gave up playing the longest format of the game.

De Villiers, however, insists that he is the right man for the job and is already looking towards the 2019 World Cup, also to be played in the UK.

The 33-year-old De Villiers told reporters after the loss to India: “I’m a good captain. And I can take this team forward. I can take us to win a World Cup, I believe.

“And I believed the same thing over here in this tournament and the last one, but that’s what I believe. I love doing it.

“Not a lot of people believe me but I feel it’s pretty close. I don’t think it feels far away. It’s very difficult to say that after a performance like this, but that’s what I believe in my heart.

“I believe we’re the very closest unit. There’s more than enough talent, and we’ve just got to get it right when it matters most.”