South Africa coach Russell Domingo says there is no “magic wand” that can turn the team’s fortunes around at the major ICC tournaments.

Domingo saw the Proteas fall short of another major global trophy when they crashed out of the Champions Trophy in England after being well beaten by India at the Oval on Sunday.

Having also been in the dressing room for the painful exit at the 2015 World Cup, Domingo simply said htey did not play well enough on the day.

The Proteas mentor said: “You just need to play well on the day, that’s the bottom line. There’s no magic wand or injection that you’re going to give guys.

“Guys just need to make the best decision on the day and do what they’ve done prior to those particular games. We haven’t done that. We’ve played great cricket over the last year and Sunday was probably our worst game.

“We didn’t do the basics well enough and that’s what you need to do in these games.”

The coach also hinted that management had done all they could for the players to succeed at the tournament. South Africa came into the event as the number-one ranked side in the world

Domingo continued: “We’ve had two bad games here, it doesn’t make the side a bad side,” he said. “There are always going to be questions asked until the side wins an event, wins these knock-out games, wins these big games, and rightly so.

“But there’s no magic wand. A lot of things have been tried, a lot of things have been discussed. A lot of people have been involved and unfortunately the results at the moment are still the same.”