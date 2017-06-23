South Africa head coach Russell Domingo has had to fly back home from the tour of England for a family emergency after his mother was involved in a car accident.

According to a report on Sport24, Domingo’s mother had been travelling alone in Port Elizabeth when the accident happened and was critically injured.

The Proteas have had a tough time so far in the UK, losing a three-match ODI series to England and then being knocked out of the Champions Trophy at the group stages.

South Africa were also hammered by the hosts in the first T20I in Southampton on Wednesday and Domingo was preparing his side for the second game of the series to be played at Taunton on Friday with the final game on Sunday.

Domingo’s future as the Proteas coach had already been up for discussion as his contract expires at the end of the Test series against England in August.

Applications for the post have already been taken by Cricket South Africa and it is not yet clear if Domingo has reapplied.