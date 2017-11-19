Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have announced a that they will host a T20I series, that will also involve India and Bangladesh, as part of their celebrations for 70 years of independence.

The three countries will play seven T20s in Colombo at the R Premadasa Stadium from the 8th to 20th of March 2018.

The games will all be night matches with each team meeting each other twice, culminating in the final.

SLC president Thilanga Sumathipala said: “70 years is a long journey, and one that needs to be commemorated and celebrated.

“We are happy that our closest neighbours, who share more or less the same journey of independence are joining us in this celebration, which we believe will be a milestone and an augur of the great things to come in the annals of cricket.”

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said: “We are privileged to be a part of Sri Lanka’s 70th year celebrations, there is no closer friend to the BCCI than Sri Lanka [and Bangladesh] and when Mr. Sumathipala first floated this invitation, there was almost instant agreement that the Indian Team would participate for this reason.”

Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Nazmul Hassan, added: “The support and contribution of Sri Lanka [and India] in Bangladesh’s cricketing journey could not be overemphasized, and that this invitation was a clear testament to what a good friend Sri Lanka has been to Bangladesh’s cricket.

“This tournament too, would no doubt continue to strengthen the bonds between the 3 nations.”