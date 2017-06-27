Former Proteas keeper appointed Sri Lanka interim coach

Former South Africa wicketkeeper Nic Pothas has been appointed as Sri Lanka’s interim coach, replacing compatriot Graham Ford who resigned on Saturday.

Pothas has been Sri Lanka’s fielding coach since August last year but will now take the head coaching role for the Asian side’s upcoming international games Zimbabwe.

Ford stepped down over the weekend after Sri Lanka failed to get past the group stages at the Champions Trophy in the UK.

According to Cricinfo, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Thilanga Sumathipala said Pothas will stay as head coach until the end of the India tour.

Pothas played three ODIs for the Proteas in the year 2000, stepping in for an injured Mark Boucher, and had a long and successful career with English county side Hampshire.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have picked the uncapped batsman, Wanidu Hasaranga, in their 13-man squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The 19-year-old Hasaranga has only played 12 first class matches, scoring 775 runs, and was included in a squad that will be captained by Angelo Mathews.

The first two ODIs with Zimbabwe will be at Galle with the remaining three 50-over games at the refurbished Hambantota Stadium.

The only Test match of the tour will be at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo starting July 14.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Upul Tharanga (vice captain), Niroshan Dikwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Wanidu Hasaranga, L. Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep Fernando, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Madushanka.