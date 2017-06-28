Sri Lanka bowler Lasith Malinga has been given a suspended ban of six months and fined 50 per cent of his match fee in his next ODI after being found guilty of breaching his national contract.

Malinga appeared before a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) disciplinary committee and pleaded guilty to charges relating to when he compared the country’s sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera to a monkey after he called the players fat after they were knocked out of the Champions Trophy.

The 33-year-old Malinga will not miss any games and was selected in Sri Lanka’s 13-man squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series at home against Zimbabwe, starting on Friday.

The SLC said in a statement: “Sri Lanka Cricket announced the outcome of the Disciplinary Inquiry held against national player Lasith Malinga with regard to his breach of Tour Contract.

“The special inquiry panel comprised of SLC Hony. Secretary Mr. Mohan de Silva and SLC Chief Executive Officer Ashley de Silva and Chairman Disciplinary Committee Mr. Asela Rekawa AAL, found the player guilty of breach of contract after an inquiry held this afternoon at SLC Headquarters where Malinga accepted the charges levelled against him and tendered a formal apology.

“The finding were subsequently reported to a specially convened Executive Committee, who imposed a sentence of a 1 Year suspension, suspended by six months (whereby the punishment would be imposed in the event of a similar infraction within the stipulated 6 month period) and a 50 per cent fine of his next ODI match fee.

“Accordingly, Malinga would be available for selection for the forthcoming Zimbabwe series.”