Malinga to face inquiry for breaching national contract

Sri Lanka bowler Lasith Malinga will face a disciplinary inquiry from his country’s cricket board (SLC) for breaching terms of his national contract.

The inquiry is reportedly because of certain comments Malinga made against Sri Lanka’s sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekara after the side got knocked out of the Champions Trophy in the UK.

A statement from the SLC read: “The board Sri Lanka cricket (SLC) has announced that it would conduct a disciplinary inquiry against fast bowler Lasith Malinga for repeated breach of the terms of his contract.

“Malinga has on two occasions since his return from the Champions Trophy acted in contravention of the terms of agreement which specifically barr him from making any statements to the media without the prior written consent of the Chief Executive Officer.

“Accordingly it was decided upon the instance of his first infraction, on or about 19th June 2017 to take Disciplinary action, the Executive Committee having noted that Malinga is a senior national player.

“Subsequent to a repeated breach on or about the 21st June 2017, the Committee has expedited the said inquiry which will be conducted by a Disciplinary Panel comprised of Hony.

“Secretary SLC Mr. Mohan de Silva, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ashley de Silva and Chairman Disciplinary Committee Mr. Asela Rekawa AAL.

The findings of the said hearing will be forwarded to the Executive Committee for suitable Disciplinary action.”