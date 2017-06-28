West Indies have called up uncapped duo Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris for the last three ODIs in the five-match against India.

The 28-yar-old Hope finished second in the run-scoring charts in WICB Professional Cricket League Regional 4 Day Tournament and has already represented the West Indies A side.

Ambris, who plays for the Windward Islands, is 24-years-old and was the seventh-highest run-scorer in the same 4-day competition.

Cricket West Indies’ chairman of selectors, Courtney Browne said: Sunil Ambris and Kyle Hope are two very promising young batsmen who have been selected on the basis of strong performances in our competitions.

“Kyle opened on our last A team one-day tour to Sri Lanka and had some very good performances. In addition, he also had a good showing opening the batting for the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force franchise in this year’s PCL competition.

“Sunil did well in our Regional Super50 One-Day tournament and also had a good showing in this year’s PCL first-class tournament for Windward Islands Volcanoes, and therefore will fit within our middle order.

“They will be up against a good Indian team and they have an opportunity to show their skills and contribute to a stronger team performance.”

West are 1-0 down in the series after the losing the second match by 105 runs after the first game was washed out.

The third ODI takes place on Friday in Antigua.