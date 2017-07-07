West Indies captain Jason Holder says their batsmen must learn how to think on their feet after going down by eight wickets to India in the fifth and final ODI against India in Jamaica to concede the series.

Coming into the final match 2-1 down, the home side needed a win to salvage a series draw but could only muster 205/9 after Holder had won the toss opted to bat first.

Wicketkeeper Shai Hope, batting at number three, was the only batter to make a significant contribution with 51 but the rest of the order failed dismally.

The target was never going to be enough for the powerful India batting line-up and the visitors cantered home with more than 13 overs to spare and only two wickets down.

REPORT: India cruise past West Indies

Holder said after the game: “The guys have to take control of their own actions – the faster we learn on our feet, the better it will be.

“I sympathise with the batsmen, but they need to learn quickly, and use the off-season well. We knew the surface in Jamaica is pretty good for batting, and we didn’t really capitalise.

“Three or four batsmen, we got in and got out. Our bowlers have been outstanding, we conceded one score of 300, but apart from that we did very well.”

West Indies will play India on Sunday in Jamaica in a one-off T20I to round off the tour.