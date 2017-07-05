West Indies have picked batsman Chris Gayle for the one-off T20 International against India, set to take place in Jamaica on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Gayle, who last played for the Windies in the 2016 World T20 final against England, was included in a 13-man squad that will be captained by Carlos Brathwaite.

Gayle is the Caribbean side’s leading run-scorer in the shortest format with 1519 runs, including two centuries, and replaces Lendl Simmons from the squad that did duty in a three-match series against Afghanistan earlier this year.

Courtney Browne, Cricket West Indies’ chairman of selectors, said: “We welcome Chris back to the T20 squad. He is the most prolific batsman in this format and will add value to our team at the top of the order.

“He will get the chance to play on his home ground and against a top-quality Indian team.”

West Indies T20 squad: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kesrick Williams