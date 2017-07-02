Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer said his side’s total of 155 was never going to be enough to defend as they slipped to a seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Galle on Friday.

The African side could not back up their record-breaking performance in the first ODI on Friday at the same venue.

On Sunday, the hosts won the toss and elected to field, bowling Zimbabwe out for a paltry total of 155 inside 34 overs with opener Hamilton Masakadza top-scoring with 41.

It was a far cry from their effort on Friday when they became the first international side to chased down a target of more than 300 in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka easily got to the score, winning with almost 20 overs to spare and only three wickets down.

Cremer said after the game: “We thought the wicket was a little bit different. Maybe 230 would have been a good score.

“It was just one of those days. Sri Lanka bowled well, credit to them, and maybe we need to look at the other options in our batting [apart from the sweep].

“Like I said, 150 was not good enough on that wicket.”

The third ODI in the five-match series takes place in Hambantota on Thursday.