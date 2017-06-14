Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara says he is enjoying himself after reaching 100 centuries in professional cricket while playing for English county side Surrey.

The 39-year-old Sangakkara, who retired from international cricket in 2015, scored 121 on Tuesday to help Surrey beat Yorkshire in the Royal One-Day Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

The elegant left-hander has now scored 39 List A hundreds to go with his 61 first-class centuries – which includes 25 in ODI cricket and 38 in Test matches.

Sangakkara, who announced last month that this would be his last season playing first-class cricket, has become the 37th player to hit 100 centuries in professional cricket.

The list is headed by legendary England great Jack Hobbs, who scored 199 tons, and also includes Australia legend Don Bradman (117) and India’s Sachin Tendulkar (142).

He is also having a stellar season at Surrey this year, having earlier hit five consecutive first-class centuries in the County Championship.

Speaking after their victory over Yorkshire at Headingley, Sangakkara told Sky Sports: “I’ve been enjoying myself.

“I haven’t really stressed myself out, or frustrated myself by doing too much. I’ve had a good amount of rest away from the game.

“The set-up at Surrey is excellent. They really understand what players need and it’s that kind of balance and playing in a team of good players and people that helps keep you focused and fresh.”