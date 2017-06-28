South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi will join the Northamptonshire Steelbacks for their T20 Blast campaign later this season.

The 27-year-old Shamsi, who is a left-arm wrist spinner, will play the first three matches of the competition before he is replaced by Sri Lanka’s Seekkuge Prasanna.

Shamsi has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Caribbean Premier League (CPL), St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, before.

He will join compatriots Richard Levi and Rory Kleinveldt who play for the English county side.

Shamsi said on Northamptonshire’s website: “I’m delighted to be joining Northamptonshire Steelbacks this summer for the T20 Blast.

“I look forward to entertaining the crowds at The County Ground and contributing to wins for the team.”

Northamptonshire head coach David Ripley commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Tabraiz to our T20 Blast squad. He is an experienced T20 player, having played both in the CPL and IPL.

“He is a very effective leg spinner, something I believe crucial in modern T20 cricket.”

Shamsi has in one Test, five ODIs and two T20Is for the Proteas.