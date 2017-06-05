Hong Kong Sixes to return with digital boost

The popular Hong Kong Sixes will return this year with the tournament set to push the boundaries of cricket content production by embracing the growing shift to digital platforms.

The Sixes, a fixture on the international calendar for a number of years, has not been held since 2012 with the tournament unable to attract the necessary funding.

The success of the Hong Kong T20 Blitz earlier this year has encouraged Cricket Hong Kong to bring the event back.

Cricket Hong Kong’s marketing and commercial director Max Abbott said: “It’s looking positive and we hope to have an announcement in the next couple of weeks.”

The Island’s cricket administrators are confident that the tournament will attract a good audience on the back of what they promise will be an innovative presentation.

Abbott added: “The Sixes brand is still very strong in Hong Kong, but we just need to take stock after the success of the Blitz to assess what our best strategy is.

“A lot’s changed since 2012, so if we bring it back it won’t just be for the sake of nostalgia, we are looking at ways we can innovate and take the event forward.”

The T20 Blitz was an unqualified success with viewing figures boosted by live streams made available through free digital platforms Facebook and YouTube.

With the Sixes tournament set to be scheduled for October and played at the Kowloon cricket club Abbott was playing his cards close to his chest saying: “I don’t want to say too much at this stage but if we do it – we will want to give fans watching at home and at the ground a new experience. The Sixes format allows us to experiment and push the boundaries.”

The Sixes tournament sees international teams battle it out in an all-action short format that captivated audiences from 1992 until the last edition in 2012.

South Africa won the last edition of the tournament picking up their fourth title in 2012. Pakistan and England hold the record for most wins with five titles each.