Daredevils upset Supergiant

The Delhi Daredevils beat the Rising Pune Supergiant in Friday’s key Indian Premier League fixture at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

While Delhi have been ruled out of a play-off berth, regardless, Pune remain in contention – but must beat the Kings XI Punjab on Sunday to advance.

Host captain Zaheer Khan’s decision to bat first on the back of Man of the Match Karun Nair’s superb 64 from 45 deliveries, which included nine fours.

Nair was well supported middle-order duo Rishabh Pant and Marlon Samuels, who scored a brisk 36 and 27, respectively. Seamers Jaydev Unadkat and Ben Stokes were the pick of the Pune bowlers, securing two wickets each.

The Supergiant’s pursuit was built on the back of a commanding 60 by former Indian ODI cricketer Manoj Tiwary. He struck back-to-back sixes in the humdinger’s closing over, which was bowled by pace ace Pat Cummins.

Cummins, though, had the final say with a brief string of dot balls – and finally Tiwary’s wicket. All out for 161 in exactly 20 overs, Pune rued a severe lack of contribution from opener Ajinkya Rahane and wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who managed a mere five runs between them.