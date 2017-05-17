Sundar loves the challenge of bowling in the powerplay

Rising Pune Supergiant spinner Washington Sundar says he loves the challenge of bowling when the pressure is on after he helped his side into the final of the Indian Premier League.

Sundar, who is only 17-years-old, turned in figures of 3-16 from four overs as Pune beat the Mumbai Indians in the by 20 runs to book their place in the final.

A right-arm off-spinner, Sundar claimed the prized scalps of Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and West Indian big-hitter Kieron Pollard as Pune aim to win the trophy in only their second season as a franchise.

Sundar, who is only playing for Pune this season because of an injury to India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, also showed years of maturity as he bowled in the six powerplay overs and took two wickets.

Speaking after the match, Sundar said: “I love this challenge. I love bowling in the first six overs only having two fielders outside the ring.

“I’ve been believing in my strengths and bowling. Hopefully I will be able to do the same thing in Hyderabad and we’ll be able to lift the trophy together.”