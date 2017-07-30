Despite good bowling from Jonathan Conolly and a fine fighting innings of 65 from the captain Liam Roche, the Zimbabwe Under-19 team went down to their West Indian counterparts by 70 runs in the third and final youth one-day international at Harare Sports Club.
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said he was thrilled to have played fifty Tests for his country after India beat Sri Lanka in Galle.
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir says he doesn’t put too much stock in what other players have to say in press conferences.
The BCCI announced the appointment of former first class cricketer Sunil Subramanian as the administrative manager of the India team.
The St Lucia Stars have announced the replacements to their squad for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament which begins on August 4th.
South Africa A coach Shukri Conrad is satisfied with the direction his side is headed in after they held their nerves and emerged victorious by two wickets and a bonus point, in the first match of the One-Day Triangular series against India A on Wednesday.
Besides being the second biggest township in South Africa behind Soweto, Mdantsane is known to the world as being the country’s boxing hub.
Australia vice-captain David Warner has hit back at Cricket Australia (CA) after the board’s chief executive James Sutherland said the players had jeopardised negotiations with their latest proposal as the bitter pay war continues.
South Africa’s bowlers sense an opportunity to make an impact in favourable conditions when play resumes on Friday in the third Test match against England at The Oval.