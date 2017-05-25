Akmal chasing swift redemption

Batsman Umar Akmal is determined to bounce back after being withdrawn from Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad.

Akmal failed two fitness tests – and was consequently removed from the touring party for June’s tournament in the United Kingdom.

“I want to ask forgiveness of all fans who have been hurt by my conduct,” he told Geo News.

“I am ready to commit to cricket. I still have a lot of cricket left in me and I aim to make another international comeback. I am even more focused on cricket now.

“My role model is Younis Khan, and even when he faced difficulties, he became even more determined. In the same way, I am now determined to come back more than ever.”

The left-handed Haris Sohail has been called up as Akmal’s replacement.

“Firstly, I want to wish Sohail best of luck. I was also appointed captain of the Punjab team in the Pakistan Cup. Cricket is my bread and butter, and therefore I will try and fulfil whatever requirements the PCB has to allow me to return,” he added.

“Regardless of whether I’m with the team or not, my best wishes will always be with them.”