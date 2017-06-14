All the pressure is on India

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza believes that all the pressure in their Champions Trophy semi-final clash will be on India.

India have been in good form barring a surprise defeat to Sri Lanka in the group stage and are currently favourites to lift the trophy.

Mashrafe believes that the expectation of success will weigh heavily on India whereas his team have already exceeded expectations.

Bangladesh progressed to the semi-finals after a great win over New Zealand which was powered by a record breaking fifth wicket stand between Shakib-al-Hasan and Mahmudullah.

Other results in the group went their way as Australia lost to England having had their opening two games rained off and went home along with the Black Caps.

Mashrafe said at his pre-match press conference: “We’re playing for the first time in our life a semi-final, so that is also a fact, and also if it’s pressure, I think India has got more pressure than us because the huge population is there, and people love cricket in India a lot.

“Even Bangladesh, also. Both teams have a lot of expectations. But at the end of the day, it’s a cricket game, so whoever plays well, they’ll win.

“But both teams will try their best and pressure, I think that if you take it as a semi-final, the pressure will be going very hard, but if you think it’s just another match the pressure will come a lot easier.

“I know that on our day we can do anything, to be honest. We are the team that is trying to improve ourselves a lot. We have tried to play at our best in every match.

“We don’t know what is going to be the result, but once you can play at your best, you know that you are going to play at your best and things can change.”

Bangladesh and India will face off in Birmingham on Thursday for the right to face Pakistan in the final.