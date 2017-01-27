Azhar suspended for slow over rates

Pakistan’s ODI captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one match and fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while his players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees, for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fifth ODI in Adelaide on Thursday which Australia won by 57 runs to win the series 4-1.

Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the suspension on Azhar after Pakistan was ruled to be two overs short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 and Appendix 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which deals with minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As Azhar had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during an ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on 31 January 2016, this offence constituted his second minor over-rate offence within a 12-month period which leads to a suspension.

The suspension means Azhar will miss his side’s next ODI, which is currently scheduled to be against the West Indies in April 2017.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Simon Fry and Chettithody Shamshuddin, third umpire Chris Gaffaney, and fourth official Sam Nogajski.