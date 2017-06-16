Bavuma shines as South Africa A struggle

Temba Bavuma was a rare shining light as South Africa A struggled on day two of their warm-up match against Sussex in Arundel on Thursday.



The Proteas batsman struck 63 (113 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) as the tourists reached stumps at the midway stage of the match on 151/6 in reply to the hosts’ 458 all out earlier in the day. It meant they still trailed by a hefty 307 runs heading into day three at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground.

Play had started with Sussex batting on 325/7 and they kicked on well thanks to an unbeaten century from number seven batsman Danny Briggs, who ended on 120 (154 balls. 15 fours). The right-hander shared in partnerships of 79 and 70 for the eighth and ninth wickets respectively after receiving support from Abidine Sakande (17) and Jake Hutson (25) frustrating the South Africans.

ALSO READ: Three wickets for Mulder against Sussex

Wiaan Mulder finished as the pick of the bowlers with three for 71, while there were also three wickets each for Dane Piedt (3/99) and Duanne Olivier (3/108).

The reply began in the worst possible fashion as captain Aiden Markram fell for an eight-ball duck, before Jason Smith (18) helped Bavuma put on 56 for the second wicket. The latter then added 47 for the next wicket taking the visitors to 108/2, before he was one of four wickets to fall during the later part of the day.

The others were Khaya Zondo (24), Mulder (7) and Heinrich Klaasen (2) leaving SA ‘A’ with plenty to do in the remainder of the game.