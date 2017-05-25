Big-hitting all-rounder heads to Somerset

Somerset have signed New Zealand all rounder Corey Anderson for this season’s NatWest T20 Blast.

The 26-year-old left-handed batsman and left arm medium fast bowler was due to join Somerset in 2015 but a back injury prevented this. However, he will now finally play for Somerset in the competition and will be available for all matches.

Anderson said: “I’m delighted to be heading to Somerset for the 2017 NatWest T20 Blast. Having been unable to fulfil a contract at Somerset a few years ago due to injury, I’m excited to finally get the opportunity to play for such a distinguished club. Somerset have a strong squad that are looking to challenge on all fronts this season and I hope I can play my part as we push for the T20 title.”

Director of Cricket Matt Maynard is delighted to have secured Corey’s services for the tournament. “To be able to add a player of his calibre to the squad is great news for us,” he said. “He’s an exciting player and a very talented cricketer who strikes the ball exceptionally well. It was a shame that he couldn’t play for us a few years ago but I have no doubt that he will show the supporters that it was worth the wait!”

Anderson has played in 13 Tests, 44 ODIs and 29 T20 Internationals for New Zealand. In 2014 he set a new record for the fastest one-day century when he reached three figures in just 36 balls against West Indies at Queenstown. The all rounder, who has represented Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, has played in a total of 96 domestic T20 matches in his career, scoring over 1600 runs.