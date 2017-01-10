Boucher praises Ngidi selection

Titans coach Mark Boucher has heaped praise on the selection of young fast bowler Lungi Ngidi into the Proteas T20 squad, who he likened to Kagiso Rabada.

With the appointment of Farhaan Behardien as captain, Boucher was delighted that his Titans players are doing well.

The former wicket-keeper, though, cautioned fans as Ngidi is still not the finished product but lauded his potential and attitude.

“Lungi Ngidi is a great kid. He is very open-minded. He has height, pace, skill and a great attitude. He has all the attributes to be one of the stars of the future of South Africa,” said Boucher.

“He is not the complete package yet.

“Lungi is somebody like a Kagiso Rabada. He can bowl a bouncer and a Yorker at 140 km/h, or deliver different variations and he has already been part of two successive T20-title hunts for the Titans.”

South Africa are set to play three T20 internationals against Sri Lanka in the coming weeks, with a host of new caps making an appearance.