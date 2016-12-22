Brathwaite honoured for World T20 heroics

Carlos Brathwaite of the West Indies has won the ICC T20I Performance of the Year award for his match-winning 34 not out off 10 balls in the ICC World Twenty20 India 2016 final against England in Kolkata.

The innings included four consecutive sixes in the final over, which helped the West Indies snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. The 24-year-old from Barbados is the first West Indies cricketer to win this award.

Reflecting on that innings, Brathwaite said: “I graciously accept this award. I want to thank God and I also want to say a huge thanks to my family.

“Special mentions go to Marlon Samuels for a fantastic knock in the finals that got us to the position where we were. I also want to make a special mention of the West Indies’ women’s team and the West Indies’ under-19 team, who together helped cap off an incredible 2016 for West Indies cricket.

“I always dreamt of hitting the final ball of a game for six to win it. Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine hitting four consecutive sixes to win the World Cup (ICC World Twenty20) final for the West Indies.”