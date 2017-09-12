Breetzke replaces Zuma in SA Invitation XI to face Tigers

Injury has caused Lwandiswa Zuma to withdraw from the South Africa Invitation XI to play Bangladesh in a three-day tour match at Sahara Park Willowmoore from September 21 to 23.

He will be replaced by SA under-19 wicketkeeper/batsman, Matthew Breetzke.

Breetzke is currently playing for the Warriors in pre-season matches against the Cape Cobras at Oudtshoorn.

“This is a good opportunity and a wonderful experience for a player who is currently part of our under-19 programme,” commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi.

The Invitation XI will be led by Titans batsman Aiden Markram and also includes wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen, who received a call-up to the Proteas Test squad in New Zealand last season.

SA Invitation XI squad: Aiden Markram (Titans, capt), Tladi Bokako (Warriors), Okuhle Cele (KZN), Matthew Christensen (EP), Michael Cohen (WP), Isaac Dikgale (North West), Zubayr Hamsa (Cape Cobras), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Migael Pretorius (Northerns), Yaseen Valli (Gauteng), Shaun von Berg (Titans), Lwandiswa Zuma (Dolphins)

Management team: Russell Domingo (head coach), Richard das Neves (assistant coach), Molebatsi Teletsane (physiotherapist), Nandile Tyali (fitness trainer), Abram Ndhlovu (video analyst)