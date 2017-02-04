Bullish Vijay confident of whitewash

India are eager to put the touring Australians to the sword and will be aiming to whitewash the Baggy Green in the upcoming Test series according to opener Murali Vijay.

Vijay is confident that India’s brand of cricket will prove too much for Australia despite the presence of plenty of spinners in touring group.

AAP reports Vijay told Indian media: “It looks like Australia have a new strategy for India tour as they have packed their squad with spinners.

“What we have to do is to focus on our preparation.

“Aussies are a top side, but we have been playing a great brand of cricket for the past three years.

“I think we will be dominating the Aussies.

“Our approach would be winning the series four-nil.”

Australia have lost nine Tests on the bounce in Asia just one short of the worst ever run of losses in Asia, a record held by the West Indies.

Vijay backed himself to do well against Australia speedster Mitchell Starc who proved to be a thorn in his side on India’s last trip down under.

He added: “I’m up for the challenge.

“I have a strong belief in my ability and I’m sure it will hold me in good stead. I’m also working on a few aspects to enhance my game.”

Vijay has scored over a thousand runs against Australia in ten Test matches at an average of 61.15 including four hundreds and five fifties with a highest score of 167 in Hyderabad in 2013.