Calm Hendricks sets up Lions win

A composed 91 from Dominic Hendricks paved the way for the Highveld Lions to overcome the Cape Cobras in their Momentum One-Day Cup clash at Boland Park in Paarl.



The left-hander struck six fours in his unbeaten 108-ball knock as the visitors chased down their 245-run victory target with a ball remaining.



Opener, Rassie van der Dussen also played a key hand with 66 (96 balls, 4 fours) after the Lions had earlier bowled out their hosts for 244 in exactly 50 overs – Wiaan Mulder picking up 3/50 for his side.



The Cape side had won the toss at the start, but found themselves in a huge predicament after losing three wickets for eight runs inside the first four overs.



They were initially rescued by veteran batsman Justin Ontong, who made 80 (101 balls, 6 fours), while Aviwe Mgijima continued his impressive form with the bat by hitting 58 (74 balls, 5 fours) late in the innings.



Dane Vilas and Dane Piedt also chipped in with 42 runs each as the Cobras gave themselves something to defend.



It was tough, however, as early wickets failed to arrive, and with the calmness of Hendricks and more attacking instincts of Van de Dussen, the game was gradually taken away from the home side.



They did set the cat amongst the pigeons with two wickets at the death, but it came too late as the Lions edged to a priceless second win of the campaign.