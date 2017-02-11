Cameron to run unopposed

West Indies Cricket Board president Dave Cameron will run for re-election to the post unopposed it was announced earlier this week.

The vice president Emmanuel Nanthan will likewise run unopposed for re-election to the vice-presidency of the WICB.

The WICB made the announcement in a release on their website which also gave the date of the WICB AGM.

The release read: “Current President and Vice President of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), Dave Cameron and Emmanuel Nanthan will be the only candidates for the election, due on Saturday, March 4.

“The Corporate Secretary, Verlyn Faustin, confirmed that Cameron and Nanthan were the only two nominees received for the posts of President and Vice President respectively.

“Both Cameron and Nanthan have already served two year terms in the respective positions. The posts will be ratified at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) also due on the same day. The election and AGM are scheduled for Antigua.

“The President’s Report and the Audit Risk and Compliance Report (ARCC) will be received at the one-day meeting. The ARCC Report will be an update on the risk and compliance environment of the WICB.

“The full meeting will consist of territorial board stakeholders and special members. The Directors of the Board have been invited to attend the AGM. The special members are the West Indies Umpires Association, West Indies Players Association, CARICOM, Association of Colleges and Tertiary Institutions, Association of Caribbean Media Workers, and the Caribbean Association of Industry and Commerce.

“The meeting will be streamed live on www.windiescricket.com and is scheduled for a 9:00 am start.

“The meeting falls on the day between the first two one-day-internationals (ODI) between the West Indies and England, March 3 & 5 in Antigua. The third ODI is scheduled for Barbados March 9.”

The WICB have been accused of poor leadership on more than one occasion in the last year with a number of social media rants being directed at the board by player’s and coaches.

Some members of CARICOM have called for an audit and disbanding of the WICB as recently as last year and they are believed to be eager to remove Cameron from his post.