Chandimal confident Sri Lanka can compete

Sri Lanka Test captain Dinesh Chandimal feels that his side can build on the away series win over Pakistan when they face India in a three Test series.

Chandimal is aware of the magnitude of the challenge facing them with India being nearly invincible at home in recent times.

India have not looked like letting the number one Test ranking slip but Chandimal feels his side can learn from the 3-0 whitewash they suffered to India earlier this year.

Speaking to the media ahead of the first Test in Kolkata Chandimal said: “We all know India is No. 1 at the moment.

“In Tests, they have played some really good cricket in the last two years. It was a tough series against them in Sri Lanka.

“As a team, we have learnt a lot and we just need to get the positives out of the last series. As a unit, we are much more relaxed after winning against Pakistan.

“We have really good confidence. The guys are in good shape and we are looking forward to the series.

“Actually, if you look at their record in the last two years, it has been outstanding.

“They have done a lot of hard work in practice and on and off the field. They are good as a team and in every format, they have got the balance.”

The Sri Lanka skipper feels that India might be distracted by a big tour to South Africa that looms in the new year.

He added: “Their next tour is in South Africa and they all will think about that series.

“(But) as a team, we need to do the right things, execute our plans well. They are really good with their experience and their game but we need to do our best. Then, the results will come our way.”

The first Test gets underway at Eden Gardens on Thursday.