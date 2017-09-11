Cricket Australia back marriage equality

Cricket Australia has announced that it has become a signatory to Australian Marriage Equality (AME).

CA’s decision, supported by its Board, is in keeping with its vision to be a sport for all Australians.

James Sutherland, CEO of Cricket Australia, said: “Cricket must be a welcoming environment for each and every one of us, regardless of gender, cultural heritage and – importantly in the current environment – sexuality.

“That holds true whether you are pulling on pads for the first time in community cricket, representing your country, volunteering your time or working for a cricket organisation.

“In 2014, we joined other leading sporting codes to announce our support of the Bingham Cup charter, which seeks to end homophobia in sport and ensure that all sports have inclusive and anti-discriminatory policies.

“There is still progress to be made across sport, and while cricket can always be doing more to support the LGBTI community, we hope that supporting marriage equality will send a strong message to the cricket community across Australia that we are a Sport For All.”

More than 1600 organizations have made the commitment via an open letter of support. CA’s commitment comes as postal votes from the Australian Bureau of Statistics are being sent to Australian homes, seeking a response to the Australian Government’s Australian Marriage Law Survey.