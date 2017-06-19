Cricket Boland welcomes Brimstone Investment Corporation

Stellenbosch was today announced as a host city and Boland Park, Paarl, as a host venue for CSA’s T20 Global League.

Angelo Carolissen, President of Cricket Boland, welcomed Brimstone at a function at the stadium where he (together with directors, staff and other stakeholders) watched the announcement, made in London earlier today.

“We welcome Brimstone as the franchise owner at Stellenbosch and Boland Park and thank them for choosing the city and the venue. In us they will find a serious partner who is ready to welcome them to a region with a rich cricketing history and tradition.”



Boland Park, in anticipation of this announcement, is undergoing substantial upgrades to be ready when the T20 Global League comes to Paarl in November. Cricket Boland together with the Drakenstein Municipality and CSA will be investing R23-Million rand in phase one of the upgrade. These upgrades will focus on the provision of state of the art flood lights, upgrades to our changerooms and media centre, investment in water infrastructure, the provision of additional outdoor nets as well as creating a safe and secure event venue.



Mr. Carolissen thanked the Chief Executive, James Fortuin, and his team for their work in this regard. He also thanked the Drakenstein Municipality and CSA for their substantial financial contributions.



Fortuin added that plans are already underway to secure funding for phase 2 of the upgrades which will position Boland Park as one of the most sustainable venues in the country. “Phase 2 of our upgrade will enhance our entertainment offering as well as taking us off the grid in terms of electricity consumption and water re-use. Apart from safety aspects we value our environmental impact and fan experiences as issues that will be critical to our offering to our franchise owner”



Councillor Aden Stohman, Speaker at Drakenstein Municipality, said: “The T20 Global League is an opportunity for Drakenstein and Cricket Boland to showcase the region to the world. The local economic spin-offs are massive and it was, therefore, an easy decision to support the event.”



Carolissen concluded by saying that this announcement is another step in their quest to become the crown jewel of CSA.