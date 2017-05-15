Northerns Cricket Union were once again the biggest winners when the results of the CSA Incentive Scorecard system that rewards Members who exceed in delivering the basic activities and compliance requirements of the CSA operating and funding objectives were announced.

CSA uses a sophisticated goal setting and scorecard measurement system to evaluate and reward Members for high performance. A pool of R5-million is available as incentive rewards to the best performing Members in three categories.

Northerns finished top overall in category one and also finished either top or joint top in four of the five functions in category two that covers Finance and Administration, Governance, RPC and Hubs, Provincial Academy and Player Performance Plan and Youth Cricket.

Border won the category three award for the most improved performance.

“We have completed another successful financial year with the Operating Model we had designed and introduced in 2014” commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat. “This state-of-the-art model has transformed the way we administer our business and has resulted in enhanced performance at CSA and at each of our Members.

“The significant gains made to date is a clear indication of the Operating Model working to meet our needs and we are very satisfied with the progress made by everyone. We believe that we have world class governance and administration systems in place.”