CSA announce Proteas squad to tour Bangladesh

Cricket South Africa have announced the 14-woman Proteas squad to tour Bangladesh in a five-match, One-Day International (ODI) series from 09-21 January.

The tour forms part of a bilateral agreement between CSA and the Bangladesh Cricket Board that will see the latter tour South Africa in February 2018.

Team coach, Hilton Moreeng believes that the series will play a big role in his side’s preparation for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier tournament to be held in Sri Lanka next month. South Africa will have a full strength squad in Bangladesh and Moreeng is looking forward to testing his team’s capabilities after a month of no international cricket.

“It’s an important tour this, because it’s the only bit of preparation against an international side that we will have before we get to the World Cup Qualifiers,” he said. “The squad is fresh and ready to take on the new year. The preparation is going well thus far and we are looking forward to improving on our shortfalls when we take on Bangladesh on their home soil.

“We are not going to under estimate our host as we know they can be a tricky team to beat in their own back yard.”

Moreeng hopes that captain, Dané van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp will play big roles coming fresh from the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia.

“They are two of our senior players and we expect big things from them considering how well they have been playing in the Big Bash,” Moreeng continued. “That experience and exposure against some of the world’s most talented players is going to be vital going into the Bangladesh series, the Qualifiers and further.”

The team also sees the return of veteran seam bowler, Marcia Matshipi Letsoalo, who is excited to have worked her way back into the squad.

“It’s exciting to be back here. I’ve been working really hard on my game to make sure that I get another opportunity to play for the national team and I’m glad to have made it happen,” she said.

Moreeng is satisfied with the balance of the team and believes they have what it takes to be successful in Cox’s Bazar.

“I’m happy with the squad that has been selected. This group have been together for a while now and are aware of the role each player has to play in order to make us a success. It’s also good to have an experience campaigner like Marcia (Letsoalo) who adds a lot of value to the squad.”

The team gather at the CSA Centre of Excellence in Pretoria today for a pre-tour camp and will depart for Bangladesh on the 8th.

Proteas squad to Bangladesh: Dané van Niekerk (captain, Eastern Province), Suné Luus (Northerns), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Moseline Daniels (Boland), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Marcia Matshipi Letsoalo (Northerns), Odine Kirsten (Northerns), Lizelle Lee (North West), Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Yolani Fourie (Gauteng), Ayabonga Khaka (Border), Chloe Tryon (KwaZulu-Natal), Sinalo Jafta (North West), Lara Goodall (Western Province).

Tour Schedule

12 January: 1st ODI – SKICS

14 January: 2nd ODI – SKICS

16 January: 3rd ODI – SKICS

18 January: 4th ODI – SKICS

20 January: 5th ODI – SKICS