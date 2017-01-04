CSA announces Aussie fixtures

Cricket South Africa today announced the itinerary for the four-match Sunfoil Test series to be played between the Proteas and Australia in February/March 2018.

The 2017/18 season is shaping up to be mouthwatering period for cricket fans in South Africa.

“Since unification in 1991, this will be the first time the two countries will compete in a four-match Test series,” commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat, “This will add to the significance of the Test series and will offer us a perfect opportunity to finally win a Test series at home against the formidable Aussies.

“Test match cricket between Australia and South Africa has always produced epic battles and brought out high-class individual performances that have become part of the annals of the game.

“Australia are currently the No. 2 ranked team on the ICC Test table and we will need to beat them and India to regain our place at the top of the table.

“With this series being played straight after the tour by India our Proteas and fans can look forward to what will be one of the most challenging seasons of Test match cricket we have ever witnessed in South Africa,” concluded Mr. Lorgat.

2017/18 SEASON SOUTH AFRICA vs AUSTRALIA

22 – 24 Feb 18 Thu – Sat @ 10:00 3 Day Tour Match: SA Inv. XI vs Australia, Willowmoore Park

01-05 Mar 18 Thu – Mon @ 10:00 1st. Test: South Africa vs Australia, Kingsmead

09 – 13 Mar 18 Fri – Tue @ 10:00 2nd. Test: South Africa vs Australia, St. George’s Park

22 – 26 Mar 18 Thu – Mon @ 10:00 3rd. Test: South Africa vs Australia, Newlands

30 Mar – 03 Apr 18 (Easter Weekend) Fri – Tue @ 10:00 4th. Test: South Africa vs Australia, Wanderers