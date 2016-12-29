CSA confirm Bangladesh fixtures

Cricket South Africa (CSA) today announced the itinerary for the Bangladesh tour to South Africa in September and October next year in what promises to be another busy and challenging home summer for the Standard Bank Proteas with India and Australia to follow.

The Bangladesh tour consists of two Test matches, three ODIs and two T20 International matches.

Bangladesh will be followed by India who are making a full tour across all three formats with four Test matches, five ODIs and three T20 International matches.

CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat commented: “Our scheduling discussions with the BCCI are in progress and we hope to be in a position to announce the fixtures for this tour in the New Year.

The India tour in turn will be followed by Australia for a series of four Test matches during February and March 2018. These fixtures are also in the process of being confirmed and will be announced in the New Year.

Lorgat added: “Another bumper season of attractive international cricket awaits our fans.

“India and Australia finished 2016 as the top teams on the ICC rankings list and this will give our players great incentive to perform at their very best.

“We have not beaten Australia in a home Test series since unity and that surely must be good reason to perform in order to bank a notable first.

“Our fans can look forward to a really big 2017/18 home season for the Proteas.”

BANGLADESH TOUR ITINERARY 2017-18

September 21-23: Three-day tour match v SA Invitation XI, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 10h00

September 28-October 2: 1st Test match, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 10h00

October 6-10: 2nd Test match, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 10h00

October 12: One-day tour match v SA Invitation XI, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 10h00

October 15: 1st ODI, Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 10h00

October 18: 2nd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl, 10h00

October 22: 3rd ODI, Buffalo Park, East London, 10h00

October 26: 1st T20 International, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 18h00

October 29: 2nd T20 International, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 14h30