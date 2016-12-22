CSA congratulates Erasmus and De Kock on top ICC awards

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated Marais Erasmus on being named ICC Umpire of the Year and Quinton de Kock on being named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year.

In addition, several other men’s and women’s Proteas have been named in the ICC Select World XI of the year in the Test match and ODI formats.

CSA Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat commented: “This is a rewarding way for the calendar year to end.

“Marais is only the fifth umpire and the first South African to be awarded the prestigious David Shepherd Trophy and it is very well deserved.

“He is renowned not only for the excellence of his decision making but probably more importantly for the calm presence he brings to the running of the game.

“This was evident in his most recent series between India and England when he nipped a potential flare-up in the bud.

“Quinny has also had a brilliant year in which he scored four ODI centuries at an average well over the 50 mark and a strike rate close to 100.

“It is comforting to know that the Proteas now have established icons such as Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn at the top end and a new generation of emerging stars such as Quinny and Kagiso Rabada, both of whom made the select ODI squad.

“It is really pleasing that both our current and future prospects are in excellent hands.

“Congratulations are also due to Dale for making the Test team for an unprecedented eighth time in the last nine years; Kagiso, AB and Imran on joining De Kock in the ODI squad and to Sune Luus for making the women’s ODI squad.”

The full list of ICC Award 2016 winners is:

ICC Cricketer of the Year (Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy) – Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

ICC Test Cricketer of the Year – Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year – Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year – Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year – Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

ICC T20I Performance of the Year – Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies ) (34 not out, 10 balls, 1×4, 4×6, ICC WT20 India 2016 final v England, Kolkata)

ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year – Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

ICC Associate/Affiliate Cricketer of the Year – Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award – Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

ICC Umpire of the Year (David Shepherd Trophy) – Marais Erasmus