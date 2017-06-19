CSA launch T20 Global League

Cricket South Africa officially announced the successful eight Team Owners who, in a clear vote of confidence in South Africa’s new T20 Global League, have earned the right to be part of cricketing history.

After much anticipation and with excitement at an all-time high, the reveal took place at a well-attended industry launch event at London’s most prestigious hotel, The Bvlgari. The event set the tone for a new standard in T20 cricket.

EY (previously known as Ernst & Young) ran the team owner selection process to ensure integrity, compliance and due diligence was followed throughout the process by both CSA and potential owners.

“Competition was stiff, with more than 150 Expressions of Interest (EOI) received from around the world and a shortlist of heavy hitters to consider, but after rigorous discussions and engagement with each of the potential owners, we are certain that our final eight owners have the perfect combination of strategic insight and passion needed to make the first T20 Global League a complete success,” said CSA President, Chris Nenzani.

The official eight team owners, host cities and marquee players are:

1. Shah Rukh Khan owner of Kolkata Knight Riders and Bollywood star owns the Cape Town Franchise with JP Duminy their marquee player.

2. Mr Fawad Rana owner of Lahore Qalandars owns the Durban franchise with Hashim Amla their marquee player.

3. GMR Group owners of the Delhi Daredevils own the Johannesburg franchise with Kagiso Rabada the marquee player.

4. Mr Javed Afridi owner of Peshawar Zalmi owns the Benoni franchise with Quinton de Kock the marquee player.

5. Mr Osman Osman a South African businessman owns the Pretoria franchise with AB de Villiers the marquee player.

6. Mr Ajay Sethi owner of Channel 2 in Dubai owns the Port Elizabeth franchise with Imran Tahir the marquee player.

7. Mr Mustaq Brey head of Brimstone Investment in South Africa owns the Stellenbosch franchise with Faf du Plessis the marquee player.

8. Mr Sushil Kumar a Hong Kong businessman owns the Bloemfontein franchise with David Miller the marquee player.

Joining the owners will be the eight Protea Marquee Players who have now been assigned to a team on the basis of the city they have historically been associated with or a city they will be able to build a strong association with. Alongside the Protea marquee players, the eight International marquee players that were previously announced will help drive the global spirit of competition as the franchises battle for top spot.

“The announcement of the team owners is a key milestone to successfully launch our T20 Global League,” commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat. “We are thrilled by the international mix of owners and the passion and excitement that was clearly demonstrated during the bidding process by them and the marquee players. It sets up our #T20GL as a fans favourite in the cricketing calendar.”

The player draft is scheduled for 19 August, with almost 400 players from 10 countries confirming their interest.