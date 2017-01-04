CSA names National Academy Intake for 2017

Cricket South Africa today named the men’s and women’s intake for this year’s National Academy Programme.

Both programmes will start on May 22 2017 and will run until the end of July. Thereafter the SA Emerging Men’s squad will be named for the tour of Sri Lanka in August.

“The National Academy Programme forms a very strategic part of our developmental pipeline,” commented CSA General Manager: Cricket, Corrie van Zyl, “and has as its aim to prepare young players for the demands of professional cricket. These selected players that are carefully identified include previous graduates of the SA U/19 programme, performing Senior Provincial and emerging Franchise players.

“This past year saw a highly successful SA Emerging Squad home series against Sri Lanka and it has been highly encouraging to see the manner in which a number of them have gone on to the next level of making their franchise squads while one, Andile Phehlukwayo, made his debut for the Standard Bank Proteas.

“This confirms that this programme is living up to its expectations to assist CSA and its Members to develop the identified players in such a way that will produce quality players for our domestic competitions as well as prepare them for future international participation.

“Once again I must extend our thanks to Powerade. As the CSA High Performance programme sponsor, they have made a meaningful impact on the development of these upcoming players,” concluded Van Zyl.

CSA High Performance Manager, Vincent Barnes, commented: “This programme goes way beyond developing cricket talent in the traditional sense.

"The National Academy programme is aimed at looking at the holistic development of a player, so it looks at all aspects and not just cricket related skill and tactical awareness, but also at what other support a player needs in order to get to a level where he or she can perform at professional and international standards.

“This includes the performance lifestyle of a player, what is his/her social background, what is his/her economic background and how does that affect a player’s ability to perform at the top level. It is critically important that we close these gaps through this programme.”

SA National Academy Men’s Squad: Karabo Mogotsi (Gauteng), Wihan Lubbe (North West), Yaseen Vallie (Gauteng), Tony de Zorzi (Northerns), Janneman Malan (North West), Senuran Muthusamy (KZN), Isaac Digale (North West), Lungi Ngidi (Northerns), Lwandiswa Zuma (Free State), Tladi Bokako (EP), Okuhle Cele (KZN), Migael Pretorius (Northerns), Ndumiso Mvelase (Gauteng), Kyle Simmonds (Boland), Thomas Kaber (Northerns), Kyle Verrynne (WP), Matthew Christensen (EP), Wiaan Mulder (Gauteng)

SA National Academy Women’s Squad: Lerato Langa (Gauteng), Robyn Appels (WP), Izelle Cilliers (Free State), Sinalo Jafta (North West), Tumi Sekhukhune (Easterns), Elriessa Theunissen (North West), Nkuli Thabethe (Gauteng), Anneke Bosch (North West), Robyn Searle (Gauteng), Evodia Yekile (North West), Stacey Lackay (Boland), Zizipho Mdebuka (WP), Zintle Mali (Border), Odine Kirsten (Northerns)