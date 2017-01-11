De Bruyn included in Knights squad

Protea hopefuls Theunis de Bruyn and Duanne Olivier are likely to have to wait for their Test debuts having been named in the Knights squad to face the Dolphins in the Sunfoil series.

The pair have been part of the Proteas extended squad during the series against Sri Lanka but their inclusion in the franchise squad points to the Proteas making just one change for the third Test.

Cobras star Wayne Parnell has not been named in the squad that will take on the Warriors in the Sunfoil Series round that gets underway on the 12th of January, the first day of the third Test all but confirming his inclusion in the Test XI.

De Bruyn earned his maiden call up for the Sri Lanka series but has served only as cover for the settled Proteas batting lineup with AB de Villiers still out with injury.

Olivier was called into the squad after it was revealed that Kyle Abbott had signed a Kolpak deal with Hampshire and would no longer be eligible for the Proteas.

The young fast bowler also toured Australia having earned the call after Dale Steyn broke down in the Perth Test.

Olivier has been a top performer for his franchise and South Africa A and is certainly one to watch.

Also in the Knights squad is Marchant de Lange who has been linked with a Kolpak deal with Glamorgan.

The Free State Cricket Union has reportedly let it be known that De Lange will reject the deal.

Times Live reports that FSCU chief executive Johan van Heerden said: “I spoke to him and he told me that he has not given signing a Kolpak contract much thought because he believes that he could still push for a regular place in the Proteas sides.

“When he joined us from the Titans‚ he said he wanted regular game time because he was competing with established fast bowlers in Pretoria.

“That is still his mission and he strongly believes that he could force his way into the Proteas in the coming months.

“He played the last of his only two Test matches for South Africa in 2010 against New Zealand in Wellington and he has only played four ODIs with the last England in Bloemfontein last year.

“At the moment he is not eligible and he is focusing on forcing his way into the South African side.”

Knights squad v Dolphins: Mbulelo Budaza, Theunis de Bruyn, Marchant De Lange, Corne Dry, Michael Erlank, Patrick Kruger, David Miller, Luthando Mnyanda, Tshepo Ntuli, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Rudi Second (wk), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Lwandiswa Zuma

Cobras squad v Warriors: Dane Piedt (Captain), Simon Khomari, Rory Kleinveldt, Aviwe Mgijima, Tshepo Moreki, Justin Ontong, Dane Paterson, Andrew Puttick, Kyle Simmonds, Jason Smith, Stiaan van Zyl, Dane Vilas (wk)