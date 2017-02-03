De Villiers: Behardien to replace injured Miller

South Africa captain AB de Villiers has confirmed that Farhaan Behardien will replace the injured David Miller for the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Miller was ruled out for the remaining two games of the series after injuring his finger while fielding as the Proteas comprehensively beat their tourists in the 2nd ODI in Durban on Wednesday to take a 2-0 series in the five-match series.

The loss of Miller is a big blow for the hosts as the left-hander struck a brilliant 117 off 98 balls in the previous game to set the Proteas up for a big total.

De Villiers though says Behardien is an able replacement as he could offer the side something with both bat and ball.

The skipper told reporters on Friday: "He can play any role and is versatile. He can bowl a few overs and is great in the field.

"He's a good guy and it's nice to have him in the side. He is a really good replacement for Dave (Miller) and there's no better that's for sure.

"So it's great to have Fudge (Farhaan) back and I expect him to do well tomorrow (Saturday)."