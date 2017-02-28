Dolphins’ MODC journey still on track

The Dolphins suffered their first defeat of the 2017 Momentum One Day Cup on Sunday but they are still on track for success.

Grant Morgan has likened the tournament to a cross-country road trip believing that his charges are still on track with a month left of the competition.

The Durban-based franchise now hit the road after enjoying a two-game home stint, when they travel to Bloemfontein on Tuesday ahead of their clash with the VKB Knights on Wednesday which is then followed by a trip to the Friendly City to take on the Warriors on Friday.

“There were positives from all aspects of the game on Sunday but there were also a few little negative things,” Morgan commented.

“I think each and every guy knows that they could have contributed a tiny bit to our batting innings but I am not going to blame anyone.

“It is a collective thing and I think if each player could have found an extra run or two then those 22 runs would have made the difference.”

The Dolphins have the acclaim of having the tournament’s most in-form bowler in their ranks with Rob Frlyinck leading the statistics with the ball and following his century, Morné van Wyk sits in fifth on the batting averages with a number of other Dolphins chasing top ten positions.

“We back every player in this side to do a good job and on Sunday Khaya (Zondo) and Morné batted until the 45th over and no team is not going to send in Rob Frylinck in a situation like that and also Calvin (Savage) hit the ball out the ground against the Lions.

“It’s not a case of us not backing Sibz Makhanya, especially after his terrific knock on Friday, to come in at six but we try to make the right decisions for the right reasons.

“We have tried to create role definitions where certain decisions are made for specific reasons and I think that the guys have bought into that,” Morgan added.

As the tournament moves closer to Friday's halfway mark, Morgan believes that getting into a position of strength earlier rather than catching up places later on in the competition is paramount for his men.

“Any time you can set something up earlier rather than later is a bonus and I use the example of a trip from Cape Town to Johannesburg.

“If I plan my journey well I make sure I know where I am going to stop and put petrol in and where I am going to eat.

“So hopefully all the puzzle pieces fall into place and by the time you are nearing your destination you hope to be in a position where you can just cruise in and not leave too much to do at the end,” he commented.

The squad will remain unchanged for the two upcoming fixtures with Senuran Muthusamy coming into the side following the departure of Keshav Maharaj to New Zealand with the Proteas Test squad.

The Dolphins will play against the Knights in Bloemfontein on Wednesday and then they will travel to Port Elizabeth where they will take on the Warriors on Friday.

DOLPHINS SQUAD: Cody Chetty, Rabian Engelbrecht, Sarel Erwee, Rob Frylinck, Sibonelo Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Nipper, Calvin Savage, Mthokozisi Shezi, Prenelan Subrayen, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Morné van Wyk, Khaya Zondo (c).