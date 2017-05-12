Du Plessis ponders retirement

South Africa Test and Twenty20 International captain Faf du Plessis has suggested the 2019 World Cup might bring the end of his career.

Du Plessis has played 183 international matches for the Proteas – and is eager to extend his playing days to the limited-overs showpiece in England and Wales in two years’ time.

“I see myself heading towards the 2019 World Cup playing all formats of the game and then calling time on my career,” du Plessis told GQ magazine.

Du Plessis succeed team-mate AB de Villiers as the Test skipper last year. De Villiers has since undertaken a hiatus from the five-day competition.

“I can’t sit and say he should be playing Test cricket because the guy has been doing it for 12 years and 106 Test matches. It translates to so much time away from home and people have to understand that there is a human side of the decision to consider,” he added.

“However, from a cricket point of view, I would obviously be the first to say that AB needs to play Tests for South Africa because he is one of the best batsmen in the world. For him, it’s about spending more time at home and getting to the 2019 World Cup.”