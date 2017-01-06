Dunk derails the Canetrain

An unbeaten 79 from wicketkeeper and opening batsman Ben Dunk helped the Adelaide Strikers beat the Hobart Hurricanes by five wickets in Adelaide on Friday.

Chasing 162 to win Dunk kept the scoreboard ticking throughout the innings and enabled the Strikers to complete a comfortable win.

That they were chasing as much as 162 was remarkable considering they found themselves 30 for five at one stage as Chris Jordan and Billy Stanlake cut through the top order.

The recovery was led by Jonathan Wells (55 off 37 balls) and Beau Webster (67 not out off 43 balls) who put on 89 for the sixth wicket before the latter marshalled the tail to the end of the innings.

Jordan’s figures of 3 for 24 made him the pick of the Strikers bowlers and he would also have the honour of hitting the winning runs by smashing the ball over the rope.

While Dunk was the only Striker’s batsman to pass fifty there were handy contributions from skipper Brad Hodge (30 off 20 balls) and Jordan (15 not out) while Kieron Pollard (15 off 7 balls) smashed three fours in his brief stay at the crease.

Dan Christian was the pick of the Hurricanes bowlers picking up 2 wickets for 24 in his four overs.

The win brings the Strikers back into contention for a playoff spot they are now sixth two points adrift of the Sydney Sixers in third.