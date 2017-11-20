English county side Sussex have appointed former Australia seamer Jason Gillespie as head coach on a three-year deal.

Gillespie, who led Yorkshire to two consecutive County Championship titles in 2015 and 2016, will take over from Mark Davis, who left the Division Two club by mutual consent in October following two seasons in charge.

The now 42-year-old Gillespie, who captured 259 wickets at an average of 26 in 71 Tests for Australia between 1996 and 2006, has also coached the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League for the past two seasons.

He also spent time with Kent in a bowling consultancy role last season.

Sussex chief executive Rob Andrew said: “Jason is exactly the experienced head coach we had hoped we would attract.”

“He has enormous experience of the English county game after his very successful spell with Yorkshire.

“We believe we have a very talented young squad and we need a bit of stability and a coach of Jason’s experience to help mould a successful team.”

Gillespie said: “I know that there is some excitement around the capabilities of the current playing group.

“I look forward to getting over there and playing my role in helping Sussex achieve its on and off-field goals for 2018 and beyond.”