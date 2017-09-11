Faf to lead Proteas in all formats

The Board of Directors of Cricket South Africa (CSA) have approved the recommendation of the National Selection Panel to appoint Faf du Plessis as captain of the ODI squad with immediate effect.

He takes the place of AB de Villiers who had resigned as the captain. Du Plessis will thus captain the Proteas in all three formats.

Du Plessis led the ODI squad that beat Australia 5-0 in a home series in 2016 before De Villiers returned to lead the unit against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

“Congratulations to Faf on his appointment as the natural successor to the ODI leadership,” commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat. “He has established himself as one of the best leaders in world cricket and this was reflected in his appointment as the captain for the World XI currently engaged in the T20 Series against Pakistan.”

The decision is likely to be a popular one with Proteas fans many of whom have been calling for him to take the reigns especially in the light of the team’s abysmal performance in the Champions Trophy and ODI series against England.

His first series in charge of the ODI squad will be against Bangladesh next month.