Five Big Bash League revelations

The dust has settled on an incredible season of Big Bash League action with this season’s campaign confirming the tournaments place among the most entertaining competitions in cricket.

There were a lot of things that were unsurprising about the Twenty20 showpiece like Kevin Pietersen playing well and still copping flak but there were players who surprised us.

We take a look at five players to emerge from the tournament as big winners.

1. Chris Lynn

Lynn played in just five of the Brisbane Heat’s games but still managed to end the competition as the fifth highest run scorer, smashing his 309 runs off just 174 balls.

It was this explosive batting that earned Lynn his maiden ODI call up for Australia but unfortunately an inflamed disc in his neck ruled him out of both that series and the Big Bash after he had played just one match against Pakistan.

Lynn has already made a name for himself in T20 leagues around the world starring in the IPL and CPL but he was in sublime touch for the Heat powering the Queensland outfits excellent start to the campaign.

2. Ben Dunk

Dunk is a wicketkeeper batsman who has made a strong claim for inclusion in Australia’s T20 squad to face Sri Lanka in February.

The Adelaide Strikers man ended as the BBL’s highest run scorer though his 364 runs weren’t enough to lift his franchise into the playoffs.

Dunk showed remarkable consistency for the Strikers getting past 30 in seven of his eight innings during the campaign.

The left-handed batsman holds an Australian record for the highest list A score having notched a big double hundred in the Matador Cup.

3. Sean Abbott

A young man who will forever carry the ghosts of that fateful day his bouncer struck Philip Hughes and ultimately ended the young batsman’s life has emerged from the ashes of that incident and looks to be a player with a bright future.

Abbott played a central role in the Sydney Sixers run to the final proving to be a consistent wicket taker and ending the tournament with twenty scalps and a best of 5 for 16.

As a lower order batsman he helped the Sixers finish the tournament strong and showed that he is more than capable of clearing the boundary.

4. Mitchell Johnson

Yes we are well aware that Mitchell Johnson was an absolute superstar for Australia throughout his career but he has retired and reinvented himself as a powerplay specialist.

His 34 overs in the Big Bash League cost him just 201 runs and his haul of 3/3 in four overs left the Melbourne Stars in tatters in the semi-final.

Johnson impressed so much that it sparked rumours he would be called up to the Australia team to face Sri Lanka although Johnson indicated he was completely retired from international cricket after the BBL Final where his Scorchers claimed their third title.

5. Ben McDermott

The Hobart Hurricanes batsman and back-up wicketkeeper played the innings of his life against the Melbourne Renegades to help his team chase down an enormous target of 223.

McDermott failed to get passed fifty in the rest of the tournament but has shown fine form for Tasmania’s under-23 team scoring 138 against Victoria in a four day game.

His father Craig represented Australia for many years and the young man will no doubt be eager to back up a maiden T20 ton with the kind of performances that will earn him an international cap.