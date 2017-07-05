Flintoff joins the Sky team for the Blast

Sky Sports have confirmed that Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff will be joining the cricket commentary team this summer as county cricket gets underway.

He will be working exclusively on the NatWest T20 Blast, covering at least 8 matches, including the T20 Blast Finals day in Edgbaston on 2 September.

Flintoff will join provide commentary, expert analysis and his unique sense of humour alongside experienced Sky pundits such as Rob Key, David Lloyd, Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, Paul Allott, Nick Knight and more.

Very excited to be working with the voice of cricket @robkey612 on @SkyCricket bring on the @NatWestT20Blast 👍🏻🏏 pic.twitter.com/oir2VqSWbq — andrew flintoff (@flintoff11) July 4, 2017

The 39-year-old’s career came to an end just as T20 cricket was coming to the fore and while he never turned out for Lancashire in the Natwest T20 Blast Flintoff had stints with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and the Brisbane Heat in the BBL.

Flintoff represented England in 7 Twenty20 Internationals.

His first game in the Sky Sports commentary box will be this weekend on Saturday 8 July, alongside Rob Key, Paul Allott and Nick Knight, where Birmingham take on Notts at home.

In Sky’s biggest ever Summer of Sport, cricket fans can enjoy exclusive live coverage of the NatWest T20 Blast, England’s Tests v South Africa and the West Indies, the ICC Women’s World Cup and the Kia Super League.