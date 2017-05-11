Future leaders travel to Mumbai for ICC Global Leaders Academy

The ICC Global Leaders Academy heads to Mumbai this week, as the ICC continues its investment in current and future leaders of international cricket.

The Executive XI, which consists of eight senior-level executives, will embark on a three-day experience in India.

The game-changing programme will engage with various organisations as participants are taken out of their comfort zone and immersed into the Mumbai community.

ALSO READ: ICC Global Leaders Academy focuses on empowering future leaders

The focus is to empower future leaders to have the courage to think big, be culturally aware and politically savvy. This is the second immersion of the four-stage programme, which began in Dubai in March.

ICC Development Services Manager, Andy Hobbs said: “We are excited to bring the Executive XI to Mumbai, where cricket is at the heart of the city. We have put together a thought-provoking schedule and participants will learn from different sectors in how to thrive in a fiercely competitive environment.

“The ICC are dedicated to provide a platform to inspire and invest in the leaders of our game to reach new heights. Recognising cricket is a unique environment is key to the learning experience. Immersion into different ways of thinking, outside of the classroom, will empower participants to do things differently.”