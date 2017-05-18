Gloucestershire lose Aussie seamer

Australian seamer Andrew Tye will not be joining Gloucestershire for this season’s NatWest T20 Blast.

Tye signed to return for a second year but injured his left shoulder playing for the Gujarat Lions in the IPL and his recovery takes him beyond the timetable for the tournament, which starts in early July.

Head coach Richard Dawson said “Andrew went home to Australia and had surgery and now he’s got to rehab his shoulder so that he can come back to full fitness. It’s disappointing for us because he performed well last year, and for him because he was doing well in the IPL. We obviously wish him a speedy recovery.”

“The Champions Trophy and the Caribbean Premier League complicate recruiting a replacement but we’ll get our heads together and put a plan in place. If we go for a bowler to replace Andrew it helps to manage our bowlers through a tough period, and if we register a batsman it changes the balance of the team. We’ll look at all the available options and do what is best for the squad.”

Dawson also confirmed David Payne would not feature for the immediate future after having an operation to correct a niggle from a hernia.

“David had started the season well but we thought this was the best could of action” he said. “He obviously missed all the 50 overs cricket and we are now managing him to see how quickly we can get him back. You can’t really tell how long it will take until he’s back in the gym and we can see how he is shaping up but the away game in the Championship at Hove might be a realistic target.”